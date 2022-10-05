$10,000 reward offered for information in fatal shooting of East Orange teenager Letrell Duncan
EAST ORANGE, N.J. -- Police are now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the fatal shooting of a teenager in East Orange.
Investigators say 16-year-old Letrell Duncan was shot four times just after school let out on Monday.
Surveillance video shows students running as shots were fired.
It's unclear if Letrell was the intended target.
Letrell was a student at East Orange Campus High School and a star basketball player.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County prosecutor's office at 1-877-847-7432 or the East Orange Police Department Tips Hotline at 973-266-5041. Calls will be kept confidential.
