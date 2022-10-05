$10,000 reward offered for information in fatal shooting of East Orange teenager Letrell Duncan

EAST ORANGE, N.J. -- Police are now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the fatal shooting of a teenager in East Orange.

Investigators say 16-year-old Letrell Duncan was shot four times just after school let out on Monday.

Surveillance video shows students running as shots were fired.

READ MORE: Police release details in deadly shooting of East Orange basketball star

It's unclear if Letrell was the intended target.

Letrell was a student at East Orange Campus High School and a star basketball player.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County prosecutor's office at 1-877-847-7432 or the East Orange Police Department Tips Hotline at 973-266-5041. Calls will be kept confidential.