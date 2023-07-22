Watch CBS News
Police: 17-year-old Leopold Nash wanted in deadly shooting of 15-year-old Faridun Mavlonov in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is searching for a 17-year-old suspect in the deadly shooting of an innocent 15-year-old in Gravesend, Brooklyn.

Police say Leopold Nash, of Brooklyn, was seen with a gun on security camera footage.

He's accused of firing the shots that killed 15-year-old Faridun Mavlonov, who was shot in the back while walking with a group of people Monday afternoon.

Police say the boy was not the intended target.

