Police: 17-year-old Leopold Nash wanted in deadly shooting of 15-year-old Faridun Mavlonov in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- The NYPD is searching for a 17-year-old suspect in the deadly shooting of an innocent 15-year-old in Gravesend, Brooklyn.
Police say Leopold Nash, of Brooklyn, was seen with a gun on security camera footage.
- Read more: Funeral services held for 15-year-old Faridun Mavlonov, shot after summer school in Brooklyn
He's accused of firing the shots that killed 15-year-old Faridun Mavlonov, who was shot in the back while walking with a group of people Monday afternoon.
Police say the boy was not the intended target.
