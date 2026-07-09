NYC Council speaker blasts health department over Legionnaires' cluster on Upper East Side

New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin blasted the city's health department on Thursday over its handling of the Legionnaires' disease outbreak on the Upper East Side.

So far, according to the city, three dozen cases of the life-threatening bacterial infection, which causes flu-like symptoms, have been linked to cooling towers in three Manhattan zip codes: 10075, 10028 and 10128.

"More people are contracting this"

As of Thursday, the city has tested about 150 cooling towers east of Central Park between 76th and 97th streets for Legionella bacteria and detected it in at least one.

Twenty-two patients have been hospitalized since the city first alerted residents to cases last week.

"On the East Side of Manhattan, we have a large senior population and seniors are more susceptible to contracting Legionnaires'," Menin said. "Every single day that they wait to mandate that these towers be disinfected is another day that more and more people are contracting this."

Earlier this week, the speaker wrote a letter to New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Alister Martin, saying she was "deeply concerned that the Department of Mental Health and Hygiene has still failed to require building owners to proactively disinfect all cooling towers in the area under investigation."

NYC to release list of buildings

A health department spokesperson said in response to Menin that officials have been "aggressively identifying cooling towers that test positive for the presence of Legionella bacteria and ordering building owners to clean and disinfect."

City Hall said it plans to release a list of all buildings that tested positive for Legionella bacteria in the coming days.

CBS News New York

"I would love for more communication, like, if they could tell us where they're finding the bacteria and what we can do to avoid it and anything we can do to protect us. It would be great," said Victoria Franco, an Upper East Side resident.

Legionnaires' does not spread from person-to-person. People are typically exposed through mist when they shower, the health department says. Residents living in a building where Legionella is present may continue to drink tap water, cook and use air conditioning without fear of getting sick, officials say.

Anyone who lives or works on the Upper East Side should contact their doctor immediately if experiencing symptoms.