10 Legionnaires' disease cases on NYC's Upper East Side under investigation, health officials say

A cluster of Legionnaires' disease cases on New York City's Upper East Side is under investigation, health officials say.

The city health department said 10 cases have been reported in Carnegie Hill and Yorkville, located within the ZIP codes 10028 and 10128.

What we know about the Upper East Side cluster

No deaths have been connected to the cluster, health officials said Friday.

In a notice, the health department said a cooling tower located on the top of a building in the affected area is likely the source of the cluster, and all cooling towers are being tested.

Health officials said it is safe for residents in the impacted neighborhoods to run their home air conditioners, and use tap water for drinking, bathing and cooking.

Anyone who lives in, works in or has visited Carnegie Hill and/or Yorkville should see a healthcare provider immediately if they currently have or begin experiencing flu-like symptoms.

What to know about Legionnaires' disease

Legionnaires' disease is a type of pneumonia that is caused by Legionella bacteria that grow in warm water.

Individuals can contract Legionnaires' disease by breathing in mist that contains the bacteria. The disease is not contagious.

Symptoms of Legionnaires' disease include fever, chills, muscle aches, cough, headaches, fatigue, loss of appetite, confusion and diarrhea.

Not everyone who is exposed to Legionella bacteria gets sick, according to health officials. People who are at an increased risk of catching Legionnaires' include individuals over age 50, people who smoke or vape, individuals with chronic lung disease, and immunocompromised individuals.

Legionnaires' disease can be treated with antibiotics. Health officials say complications from Legionnaires' can be serious and even fatal if left untreated.

Last summer, seven people died and over 100 people were sickened during a Legionnaires' disease outbreak in Harlem. That cluster was traced to 12 cooling towers at 10 buildings.