NYC councilman to introduce bill that would provide lifesaving drug Narcan in clubs and bars

NEW YORK -- Lawmakers in the city are taking action to prevent opioid overdoses.

Councilman Chi Osse, who represents Brooklyn, is proposing a bill that would provide bars and nightclubs with Narcan, the lifesaving drug that reverses opioid overdoses.

This comes just days after six people, including West Point cadets, overdosed on fentanyl-laced cocaine in Florida.

"It's a very sad story," Osse said. "Every overdose is preventable. We need to make sure we are keeping people safe and also make sure businesses are kept safe as well."

The bill, which also provides training, will go before the City Council Health Committee this summer.