3 slashed in Queens brawl after dog urinated on grass, video shows

Three people were stabbed in Queens when a dispute about a dog escalated wildly.

The chain of events was captured on security video, which shows it started just before 11 a.m. Thursday morning on 229th Street in Laurelton.

From #1 to strike 3

A man and woman can be seen walking a dog, who can be seen urinating on grass, near a sign requesting dogs not do just that.

Two men relieve themselves on a neighbor's yard in Laurelton, Queens on April 23, 2026. CBS News New York

A few minutes later, the neighbors can be seen coming out of the home and retaliating, urinating on the grass of the dog owner's home.

A brawl broke out a few moments later, and a knife was pulled, according to the NYPD. The man walking the dog had a stab wound to the back and cuts to his face and head. The woman he was with was cut on the left hand. Another man was slashed, according to the NYPD. A knife was recovered at the scene.

A brawl breaks out in Laurelton, Queens on April 23, 2026. CBS News New York

The three victims were taken to Jamaica Hospital and are expected to recover. There's no word yet on any charges for the suspect.

"Very much surprising"

Area residents were shocked by what happened.

"It was chaotic. People everywhere. Police everywhere. EMS was still bringing ambulances in," neighbor Jimmie White said.

White said in his 40 years on that block he's never seen something like this in his neighborhood.

"Very much surprising," neighbor James McKinley said. "I just see them. They seem like nice people to me."

"It surprised me on this block," neighbor Reschonone Robinson.

Neighbors in the area say unruly dogs have been an issue.

"That's a problem, now and then. You'll see a dog coming through with no owner, no leash or anything," White said. "A few times I had to clean up in front of my house because of a loose dog."