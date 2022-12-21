Watch CBS News
Last-minute stocking stuffer ideas for the little ones on your list

NEW YORK -- It's hard to believe Christmas is already this Sunday. 

If you're looking for those last-minute stocking stuffers, we have some great ideas from Jackie Cucco, senior editor at The Toy Insider. 

She started with a modern update on the 1980s and '90s favorite, Koosh Balls. 

"It's the Koosh Ball from the '80s but it has little characters in it," she explained. "So you can see, you guys got dinosaurs from Jurassic World, I have the Mandalorian here from Star Wars. So it's the fun of that retro toy but with a character twist to it."

