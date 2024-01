Sinkhole opens up in Mount Laurel, N.J.

Sinkhole opens up in Mount Laurel, N.J.

Sinkhole opens up in Mount Laurel, N.J.

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. - Traffic was forced to reroute in Burlington County's Mount Laurel after a sinkhole opened up.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area near 161 Gaither Drive, where all lanes were closed in both directions.

Police advised using East Park Drive and Central Avenue as an alternate route.