Lakewood, N.J., hit with severe flooding as storms move through region

Streets flood in Lakewood, New Jersey, as rain pounds region

Rounds of storms Tuesday evening caused a mess in parts of the Tri-State Area, including Lakewood, New Jersey.

The Lakewood Police Department told CBS News New York lightning struck a power line, leaving some residents in the dark. Crews worked in the rain to repair it.

Many residents were most frustrated by severe flooding, which they say has been a problem for years.

"I didn't know if my car would make it through"

Resident Nechama Blech said she had to drive through at least 1 foot of water in some areas to get home.

"Some parts I was driving through, I didn't know if my car would make it through," she said.

In a neighborhood off Arboretum Parkway, crews cleared drains to try to bring relief to residents.

In a neighborhood off Arboretum Parkway in Lakewood, New Jersey, crews cleared drains to try to bring relief to residents on July 1, 2025. CBS News New York

Resident Moshe Drew said the water came dangerously close to his home.

"It was creeping up around the side. My neighbor's house was up to the front door," he said.

Sandbags lined his basement window. He says three years ago, torrential rain flooded his home.

Neighbors say the area is prone to flooding and were relieved as rain moved out Tuesday night.