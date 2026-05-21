LaGuardia Airport runway closed by sinkhole expected to reopen Friday

Repairs continue at LaGuardia Airport after a sinkhole forced a runway to close Wednesday, just as the Memorial Day weekend travel rush gets underway.

Runway 4/22 was supposed to reopen Thursday, but the Port Authority now says it has been pushed to Friday.

Thursday morning, the Port Authority said it expected repairs to be completed by noon. A few hours later, the timeline was pushed back a day. It's unclear what changed.

A sinkhole opened near a runway at LaGuardia Airport on May 20, 2026. CBS News New York

The sinkhole was discovered around 11 a.m. Wednesday during a routine inspection, airport officials said. Runway 4/22 - one of two runways at LGA - was immediately shut down, leading to delays and cancellations.

"We were just sitting at the gate, and a young man came up, and he was like, 'I think they said something about a sinkhole.' And we're like, really?" traveler Sally Marchetto said. "They kept just flipping it back and forth, the times. Departure time at 6:30. Departure time at 7. Departure time at 8. So then they canceled it."

LaGuardia, which serves mostly domestic travelers, handles about half the air traffic that nearby John F. Kennedy International Airport does. LGA usually operates two runways, while JFK has four. With LaGuardia down one, that means more congested tarmacs, and air traffic consequences.

Sinkhole repair efforts at LaGuardia Airport on May 21, 2026. CBS News New York

"We fully expect to be able to reopen the runway before flight operations Friday," a Port Authority spokesperson said Thursday, after initially saying they'd be open by noon. "We expect delays throughout the day."

There's still no word on what caused the sinkhole. Port Authority sources told us Wednesday investigators were looking at many possibilities, including a fuel line tunneling project.