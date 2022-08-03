2 NYC nonprofits receive funding from Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation
NEW YORK -- Lady Gaga is working to support young people and their mental health.
Her Born This Way Foundation has selected 22 organizations to receive $25,000 or $50,000 grants as part of their Kindness in Community Fund.
It's an overall $1 million commitment to support local groups and their mental health work.
Two New York City-area nonprofits are among those receiving funding -- Right to Be and the Sam and Devorah Foundation for Transgender Youth.
