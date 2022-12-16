Kwanzaa celebration kicks off early at New Jersey Performing Arts Center
NEWARK, N.J. - Kwanzaa begins a week from Monday, but the New Jersey Performing Arts Center is celebrating a little early with an event the whole family can enjoy.
NJ PAC's Assistant Vice President of Community Engagement Eyesha Marable spoke with CBS2 about the group's annual Kwanzaa Family Festival.
The free event for the community takes place Saturday in the NJ PAC lobby in Newark.
