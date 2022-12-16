Kwanzaa celebration kicks off early at New Jersey Performing Arts Center

Kwanzaa celebration kicks off early in New Jersey

Kwanzaa celebration kicks off early in New Jersey

Kwanzaa celebration kicks off early in New Jersey

NEWARK, N.J. - Kwanzaa begins a week from Monday, but the New Jersey Performing Arts Center is celebrating a little early with an event the whole family can enjoy.

NJ PAC's Assistant Vice President of Community Engagement Eyesha Marable spoke with CBS2 about the group's annual Kwanzaa Family Festival.

The free event for the community takes place Saturday in the NJ PAC lobby in Newark.

CLICK HERE and watch her full interview above for more information.