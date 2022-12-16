Watch CBS News
Kwanzaa celebration kicks off early at New Jersey Performing Arts Center

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Kwanzaa celebration kicks off early in New Jersey
Kwanzaa celebration kicks off early in New Jersey 03:48

NEWARK, N.J. - Kwanzaa begins a week from Monday, but the New Jersey Performing Arts Center is celebrating a little early with an event the whole family can enjoy. 

NJ PAC's Assistant Vice President of Community Engagement Eyesha Marable spoke with CBS2 about the group's annual Kwanzaa Family Festival. 

The free event for the community takes place Saturday in the NJ PAC lobby in Newark. 

First published on December 16, 2022 / 10:56 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

