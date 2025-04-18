Family of Kumar Naraine, Queens teen missing for 12 days, desperate for answers

Kumar Naraine, a 17-year-old boy from Queens, has been missing for nearly two weeks and his family is praying for his safety.

Naraine, who is set to graduate from Richmond Hill High School in the spring, disappeared on April 6 after he left for his grandmother's house, according to his parents.

Missing Queens teen's parents received a startling phone call

Kushmattie and Kunjie Naraine, the missing teen's mom and dad, said Friday their son has not been seen or heard from in 12 days.

On the day of his disappearance, Naraine's mom received a startling phone call.

"I got a call from the cops at 11:30 asking me my name, my son's name, where is my son? And I said he's not home. I said to them what's wrong? And they said they got a call from a friend, he's missing," she said.

Kumar Naraine (right), a 17-year-old boy from Queens, disappeared after leaving for his grandmother's house on Sunday, April 6, 2025, his parents said. CBS News New York

According to police, Naraine's cellphone was last pinged near Jamaica Bay -- which is about two miles from his home in Jamaica. The NYPD and Coast Guard have searched the area, but there's been no sign of him.

"I'm not sleeping. I'm just looking at the door to see if he's at the door," his mom said. "I just want to know where my son is. It's unbearable."

Parents desperate for answers to son's whereabouts

Before Naraine disappeared, his parents said he attended a Sunday service as a Hindu priest-in-training. He then went to a music class, hung out with his father and left for his grandmother's house, but never made it.

"Kumar did a very beautiful service," his dad said. "Please if you're seeing this, come home baby. We all love you ... Send me some sign so I can come and get you."

Naraine is already enrolled at Malloy University for nursing on a full scholarship, his parents said.

Anyone with any information about Kumar Nuraine's whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.