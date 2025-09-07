Komen Race for the Cure in Central Park raises over $588,000 for breast cancer research in 2025

Sea of pink in Central Park for 2025 Komen Greater New York City Race for the Cure

Sea of pink in Central Park for 2025 Komen Greater New York City Race for the Cure

Sea of pink in Central Park for 2025 Komen Greater New York City Race for the Cure

A sea of pink filled Central Park for the 2025 Komen Greater New York City Race for the Cure on Sunday.

This year marks 35 years of the annual event raising money for breast cancer research, advocacy and support.

Breast cancer survivors and their supporters join together

Despite rainy weather, groups of survivors and supporters proudly joined together in the fight to end breast cancer one step at time and raise much needed funds in the race for a cure.

"Every dollar we raise is going to help support research, for the future and help people today through our patient care centers, through our educational programs," Stacie Spitzkoff, Susan G. Komen New York executive director, said.

The event is also a celebration of strength and resilience.

"I am here supporting all of the breast cancer survivors and remembering my mom, my best friend, my aunts, my uncles, a couple of people in my family and friends who have passed away," Toni Cofield, of Brooklyn, said.

Lu's Crew, one of the groups, supported 54-year-old Luana Maddalena, who was diagnosed in January.

"When they say journey, it's a journey that I can't even explain," Maddalena said. "But I felt so blessed to have such support from everybody. So I'm really lucky."

Lifetime risk assessment test for early detection

CBS News New York's Jenna DeAngelis co-hosted the event with Inside Edition's Alison Hall, who courageously shared her own journey.

"At the age of 32 years old, I was covering a story for Inside Edition about breast cancer. When actor Olivia Munn shared her breast cancer diagnosis, she said, 'I took something called the breast cancer risk assessment test,'" Hall said. "Because of that test and because of covering that story, I was so lucky to catch my cancer at the earliest stage possible."

Sarah Burke, CBS News New York's news director, is another advocate for early detection, which saved her life as well.

"Luck and being blessed is really what drives me, and to share my story and to make sure more women are getting this risk assessment done," Burke said.

The Paramount/CBS team was among the top five teams this year, having raised more than $17,000.

Approximately $588,000 in total was donated to the cause this year.

You can still donate at komen.org/greaternycrace.