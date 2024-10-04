Kodai Senga named Mets' NLDS Game 1 starter against Phillies

PHILADELPHIA — Kodai Senga, who threw only 5 1/3 innings for the New York Mets this year, will start Game 1 of the best-of-five NL Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Mets advanced in the MLB postseason after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers in the Wild Card Series on Pete Alonso's epic three-run home run in the ninth inning of Game 3.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Friday before a workout at Citizens Bank Park that Senga is "ready to go," but declined to say how many pitches he could throw.

"We always had hopes," Mendoza said. "But it's been the whole year. What made us feel comfortable with this decision was he was the one that wanted the baseball."

First pitch for Game 1 in Philadelphia on Saturday is scheduled for 4:08 p.m. Zack Wheeler will start for the Phillies.

The Mets announced Luis Severino will start Game 2 on Sunday, also at 4:08 p.m. Christopher Sanchez will start for Philadelphia.

The series heads to Queens for Game 3 on Tuesday and, if necessary, Game 4 on Wednesday. MLB has not announced start times for the games at Citi Field.

Senga made just 1 regular season start for Mets

Senga signed with the Mets before the 2023 season on a $75 million, five-year contract and became an All-Star in his first season. He went 12-7 with a 2.98 ERA in 29 starts and finished second in NL Rookie of the Year voting.

The 31-year-old Japanese pitcher made just one start this season as he dealt with injuries that included tightness in his right triceps. The team's projected No. 1 starter this year, Senga also was sidelined by a strained left calf.

contributed to this report.