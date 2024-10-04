Phillies name Cristopher Sanchez as Game 2 starter vs. Mets in NLDS: "The smartest thing to do"

Cristopher Sanchez, not Aaron Nola, will start Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday, Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Friday.

Thomson said he decided on Sanchez because of his home/road splits and a "pretty hostile environment" at Citi Field.

"I just thought it was really the smartest thing to do," Thomson said. "It's really amazing the steps that he's taken. The growth that he's had not only physically but mentally [and] emotional … this guy started the year 92, 93 mph really commanding the baseball. Now, he's 95, 96, touching 97 and maintaining his command. The changeup is a plus-plus pitch. The slider, he's landing.

"[He's] going deep into games, held his composure. [He's] had some innings where he could have fallen apart, which he's done in the past, and he just kept fighting through it, maintaining his composure and his poise. He's just grown leaps and bounds."

With Sanchez starting Game 2, Nola will get the ball for Game 3 in New York.

Sanchez, 27, finished the season 11-9 with a 3.32 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 181 2/3 innings. He made his first All-Star team and also signed a four-year contract extension. But the lefty was significantly better pitching at home in 2024.

In the regular season, Sanchez was 7-3 with a 2.21 ERA and a 0.973 WHIP at Citizens Bank Park. On the road, his ERA rose nearly three runs to 5.02 with a 1.661 WHIP.

Sanchez faced New York three times in 2024, going 1-0 with a 3.06 ERA.

For the past two playoffs, Nola has won Game 2, but now Sanchez will get the first crack at this postseason.

Nola was on the mound as the Phillies clinched their first NL East title since 2011. He finished the season 14-8 with a 3.57 ERA in 199 1/3 innings. This season, he was 1-1 with a 4.05 ERA in two starts vs. New York. He has a 3.28 ERA in 14 career starts at Citi Field.

The first-ever playoff series between the Phillies and Mets will begin on Saturday with Game 1 at 4:08 p.m.

Zack Wheeler will start Game 1 for the Phillies. The Mets will start Kodai Senga in Game 1.