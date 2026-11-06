Knicks player Tyler Kolek questions if Taylor Swift is a real fan

Knicks player Tyler Kolek is questioning if Taylor Swift is a real fan of the team.

During an NBA 2K League live stream, the point guard was asked, "Who's the fakest celebrity fan you've seen sitting courtside in an NBA game?"

"At the Knicks games, I would say it's very performative. Because like, they just want to be seen at the game. They're not necessarily fans. Maybe Taylor Swift?" Kolek said. "I don't know if I've seen her at any other games."

Este Haim, Taylor Swift, and Mariska Hargitay attend Game Four of the NBA Finals between the Spurs and the Knicks at MSG on June 10, 2026. Al Bello / Getty Images

In May, Swift was spotted at Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals in Cleveland. She was sitting courtside with then-fiancé Travis Kelce, an Ohio native. Kelce was wearing a Cavaliers T-shirt, but Swift herself was not sporting gear for either team.

She was seen again in June at Game 4 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden. At that game, she was sitting courtside with Alana Haim, Este Haim and Mariska Hargitay. All four women were wearing blue-and-orange T-shirts with different Knicks puns. Swift was wearing a shirt that said "Stevie Knicks."

Justin Verlander, Kate Upton, Amanda Seyfried and Taylor Swift attend the Magic-Knicks game at MSG on Nov. 12, 2014. James Devaney/GC Images

Kolek acknowledged that Swift's fans may not like his answer.

"The Swifties, I'm gonna get some hate from the Swifties," he said, adding, "I guess she's got a lot going on, so she can't come all the time, but... it's a little performative."

Taylor Swift sits between Karlie Kloss and Ben Stiller during a game between the Knicks and Bulls at MSG on Oct. 29, 2014. Alex Goodlett / Getty Images

A spokesperson for the team defended the pop star, saying in a statement, "Taylor Swift has been a Knicks fan for many years, has a long history with Madison Square Garden, and we are incredibly appreciative of her support of the organization."

Photos show Swift attending a Magic-Knicks game at the Garden back in November 2014, as well as a Bulls-Knicks game in October 2014.

Swift performed at Madison Square Garden for her "Fearless" tour in 2009, "Speak Now" tour in 2011, and multiple iHeartRadio Jingle Ball events.

The arena was also the venue for her wedding to Kelce in July.