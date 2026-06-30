Taylor Swift's history with Madison Square Garden, from talent competition to wedding celebration

Taylor Swift is not shy about her love for New York City, referencing it in several lyrics — from the obvious "Welcome to New York" on "1989" to more subtle references like "Your heartbeat on the High Line" in the song "Cardigan."

And on her fourth studio album, "Red," Swift alludes to Madison Square Garden, the venue where sources say she and Travis Kelce plan to host multiple wedding events this week.

In "The Lucky One," Swift sings about a star who ultimately chooses a quiet life over fame, using the iconic venue as a symbol for the limelight:

"They say you bought a bunch of land somewhere Chose the rose garden over Madison Square And it took some time, but I understand it now"

But Swift doesn't appear to be making the same choice as the subject of "The Lucky One." She and Kelce plan to have a rehearsal dinner Thursday and a bigger celebration Friday at Madison Square Garden, according to two law enforcement sources familiar with the security planning for the events.

Beyond her lyrics, Swift has had a decadeslong history with Madison Square Garden, performing there as early as 2003 and even celebrating her 30th birthday at the venue.

Here's a look at her ties to the venue:

Knicks halftime show

Madison Square Garden welcomed Swift to New York in 2003 when she took part in a talent competition during halftime at a Knicks game. Swift sang "Lucky You," an unreleased original song.

"I performed at the Knicks' — at Madison Square Garden's — Kids Talent Competition at halftime when I was 12 or 13," Swift told TIME in a 2014 interview. "And ever since then I've had this kind of sparkly, magical opinion of Madison Square Garden and the Knicks, since they let me sing when I was a little kid."

"I love you, New York," Swift yelled to the crowd during her performance.

Tour stops

Swift had concerts at Madison Square Garden during two of her tours: "Fearless" in 2009 and "Speak Now" in 2011.

The venue wasn't part of her later tours, as she needed larger spaces.

Taylor Swift performs at Madison Square Garden during the "Speak Now World Tour" on Nov. 22, 2011, (left) and during the "Fearless Tour" on Aug. 27, 2009 (right). Larry Busacca/Getty Images / Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Swift also made an appearance during one of Ed Sheeran's concerts at the venue in 2013. The duo sang their song "Everything Has Changed."

Taylor Swift joins Ed Sheeran on stage at his show at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 1, 2013. Anna Webber/Getty Images for Atlantic Records

Jingle Ball

Swift has performed in five of iHeartRadio's annual Jingle Ball events at Madison Square Garden. The concerts typically take place in early December. In 2019, the show fell on Dec. 13, Swift's 30th birthday.

"I had a choice," Swift said on stage, according to Variety. "Where would I want to spend my 30th birthday? The answer is: you're looking at it. This is the first show of the 30th year of my life."

Radio host Elvis Duran presented Swift with a giant cake featuring images of her cats to celebrate her birthday.

Taylor Swift and Elvis Duran pose onstage during iHeartRadio's Z100 Jingle Ball 2019 at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 13, 2019, Swift's 30th birthday. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Taylor Swift performs during Z100's Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 7, 2012. D Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Knicks games

On top of her performances, Swift has sat in "celebrity row" at multiple Knicks games over the years.

In the 2014 TIME interview, Swift described former Knicks star Amar'e Stoudemire and his then-wife, Alexis, as "the most normal people" at the Met Gala the years she attended.

"I talk with them and hang with them every time I'm there. So I've always had this sort of love of the Knicks, just because Amar'e is so cool," she said.

Swift most recently appeared courtside at Madison Square Garden during Game 4 of the NBA Finals, in which the Knicks had an historic comeback against the San Antonio Spurs.