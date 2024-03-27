McBride scores 29, Robinson returns from injury as Knicks rout reeling Raptors

TORONTO — Miles McBride matched a career-high with 29 points, Jalen Brunson had 26 and New York never trailed in a 145-101 win over the slumping Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night, the Knicks' biggest margin of victory this season.

Precious Achiuwa had 19 points and 12 rebounds against his former team as the Knicks won for the seventh time in eight games, set a season-high for points and swept the four-game season series with Toronto.

Knicks center Mitchell Robinson played for the first time since suffering a left ankle injury that sidelined him for 50 games. The 7-footer had not played since he was injured in a Dec. 8 loss at Boston, later undergoing surgery.

Robinson came off the bench and scored eight points.

"You never know what to expect but it's a good baseline for us," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. "I liked the way he moved. He'll get better and better each day."

Robinson had two rebounds and blocked two shots, swatting away his first less than a minute after checking in.

"At least my defense is kind of there," Robinson said. "I've still got a little bit to work on with that."

New York guard Donte DiVincenzo said he liked what he saw from Robinson.

"It was great just to have him out there, just to have him happy," DiVincenzo said. "Just his spirit, it really is contagious for us, not to mention what he brings on the defensive end."

Gradey Dick scored a career-high 23 points for Toronto and Gary Trent Jr. had 18 but the short-handed Raptors lost their 12th in a row and fell to 1-13 against Atlantic Division opponents.

"Our focus was not where it needs to be and that is an area where we can get better," Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic said.

The 44-point margin was Toronto's biggest home defeat in franchise history, eclipsing a 41-point loss to New Orleans on March 5.

McBride, who scored 18 in the first quarter, matched a Knicks record by making six 3-pointers in the period. New York finished with a season-high 22 3-pointers.

Brunson scored 11 points in the second as the Knicks took an 80-59 halftime lead. The 80 points was the most the team has scored in a half this season.

Former Raptor OG Anunoby was not available in his return to Toronto because of the right elbow injury that has kept him out of 22 of the past 25 games.

Knicks guard Alec Burks sat for the second straight game because of a sprained right shoulder.

Toronto guard Ochai Agbaji landed heavily on his right hip as he and McBride went up for a lob pass toward New York's basket midway through the first. Agbaji was helped to the locker room, unable to put weight on his right leg. He did not return and the Raptors said he suffered a right hip contusion.

Rajakovic said X-rays did not reveal a fracture and that Agbaji would be evaluated again before Sunday's home game against Philadelphia.

"For a second it was really scary because he couldn't move at all," Rajakovic said.

Toronto was already without starters and former Knicks RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley, who are still in return-to-competition reconditioning, as well as injured starters Scottie Barnes (left hand) and Jakob Poeltl (left pinkie).

Raptors center Jontay Porter, who is being investigated by the NBA for alleged gambling, missed his third straight game.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Visit the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night.

Raptors: Host the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday night.