Over 75,000 pounds of confetti, litter fell at Knicks parade, NYC Sanitation says

New York City sanitation workers picked up more than 75,000 pounds of confetti and litter after the Knicks ticker-tape parade, likely a city record.

The Department of Sanitation said Tuesday workers hauled away 75,260 pounds of confetti, streamers and litter, "the largest amount collected following a ticker-tape parade in recent memory."

The NYPD estimated more than 2 million people went to Lower Manhattan to celebrate the 2026 NBA championship, making it one of the largest parades ever in the Canyon of Heroes.

DSNY said about 650 workers cleaned up Broadway and the surrounding streets.

"Just as OG tipped the winning basket at Game 4, New York's Strongest tipped winning litter baskets into collection trucks all night Thursday into Friday, and our truck scales affirm what a massive party this was for the championship Knicks," DSNY Commissioner Gregory Anderson said.

For comparison, the New York Liberty's WNBA title parade had just over 40,400 pounds of confetti and litter.

The Knicks celebrate their NBA championship at City Hall on June 18, 2026. ANGELA WEISS /AFP via Getty Images

Here are the DSNY totals from the last four ticker-tape parades: