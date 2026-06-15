Knicks fans gear up for parade in NYC as championship celebration continues

Knicks fans in New York City aren't done celebrating just yet.

Merchandise is flying off store shelves as the city looks ahead to what could be the biggest celebration in team history.

The massive victory parade is set for 10 a.m. Thursday in Lower Manhattan.

On Sunday, fans flooded stores looking for championship hats, shirts and jerseys, hoping to commemorate a season they will never forget.

Fans still reveling in the big win

For many, this is the first championship they have ever seen.

"I was born in '73, so I've never seen a championship, so this is amazing," one woman said.

Fan David Rosen said it was an emotional night.

"Last night I was screaming and screaming, and when I got home the tears just started flowing," he said.

"To experience this with my kids. That's what I told them. They made history. It's amazing," said lifelong fan Lissette Acuna.

Knicks parade details

The team will ride through the famed Canyon of Heroes during what will be the first ticker-tape parade in franchise history.

"It will be the first ticker-tape parade in Knicks history, where New Yorkers will be able to celebrate a moment that feels like we've waited an entire lifetime for," said Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

The route gets its name from the towering skyscrapers that line Broadway through the Financial District, making the street feel like a canyon as confetti falls from above.

Historians say the tradition dates back to the late 1800s when workers began tossing strips of stock ticket paper from office windows to celebrate major moments.