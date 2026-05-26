Knicks fan excitement – and ticket prices – through the roof for NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden

Knicks fans are getting excited and anxious about the upcoming NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden.

As the celebration begins, so does the rush to get a seat to watch it all unfold in person.

Ticket costs soar over $4,000

"I tried all morning to get on that Chase presale ticket launch," one fan said. "I'm going to try again tomorrow morning."

Knicks fans are being met with sticker shock as prices for many seats for Game 3 at MSG soar to upwards of $4,000 each.

"I feel like they're pushing the real fans out, man," one fan said.

"It really comes down to, like, well, are we going to go on a family vacation or are we going to go to a Knicks game?" another fan said.

Some fans, though, are willing to take the womp to their wallets for a chance to witness history.

"The prices at the Garden are through the roof," one fan said. "It doesn't matter. We're going to the finals. We're going to the finals."

"It could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get in there for a finals game," another fan said.

Watch parties planned

Tickets or not, Knicks fans stocked up on finals gear Tuesday, including Cynthia Moten, who is in her 90s.

"It took to the '60s and to the '70s to win, and then there was a long drought, and I'm glad they're back," she said.

Fans are ecstatic to have another chance at glory, whether they're cheering from inside MSG or not.

"If they don't win, we're going to storm the city," Bronx resident Jhyair Hernandez said. "If they do win, we're going to storm the city."

Despite the NYPD announcing, for safety reasons, it would no longer support watch parties outside MSG, crowds still gathered Monday. Police say six arrests were made for disorderly conduct.

With the finals ahead, Mayor Zohran Mamdani is promising watch parties across the city.

"Knicks fans are incredibly excited, as we all should be," he said. "We're looking forward to making sure that it is a time for New Yorkers to celebrate. It's a time where they're also safe."