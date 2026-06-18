Knicks championship sparks rare sense of unity, "collective effervescence" across NYC

In a city often known for its divisions, the New York Knicks' championship win has created something many New Yorkers say is increasingly rare: a shared sense of joy and unity.

From packed streets to neighborhood businesses, the excitement surrounding the team's title has extended well beyond basketball.

Collective effervescence

"The way the Knicks played, the way that they won for those two weeks, united people who didn't even think or care or know that much about basketball. And it showed us that we can unite around something," said David Hollander, a sports business professor at New York University and author of "How Basketball Can Save the World."

Hollander said the city's response stood out because it brought people together through celebration rather than crisis.

"New York was fully participating like nothing I've seen, other than, you know, tragedies that have brought us together – 9/11, COVID. But this was a positive thing," he told Brooklyn reporter Hannah Kliger.

Psychotherapist and author Teri Cole said the phenomenon has a name: collective effervescence.

"It refers to this feeling of like heightened energy and excitement and unity, right? Emotional connection that people feel when they have this collective experience," she said.

"We're just happy to be a part of it"

The impact of the Knicks' championship can also be felt in Coney Island, where some business owners say the excitement has translated into much-needed sales.

At Brooklyn Beach Shop, co-owner Maya Miller said the years following the pandemic have been difficult.

"We've had declining sales every year post COVID," she said.

The shop keeps restocking Knicks championship merchandise, and Miller said demand has been strong.

"It very much is like a lifeline for us," she said.

Shirts and caps have been flying off the shelves as fans and visitors look to commemorate the historic win.

"This is, you know, New York at its proudest moment. And there really isn't a big box sporting goods store nearby, so we're just happy to be a part of it," Miller said.

The excitement has also caught the attention of tourists.

"The whole city as a collective, I've never seen that. All fun and unity, all the streets, everyone selling Knicks jumpers. We went to Madison Square Garden yesterday," said Luke Tudor Taylor, who was visiting from the United Kingdom.

For now, New Yorkers appear to be savoring a moment that transcends sports: a championship that gave millions of people something to celebrate together.

In a city that often struggles to agree on anything, the Knicks helped us find common ground.

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