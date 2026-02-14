17-year-old boy arrested in Bronx shooting that left 1 teen dead, 2 hurt

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to a Bronx shooting that left one teenager dead and two hurt Wednesday.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody Saturday. He is facing multiple charges, including murder, attempted murder, manslaughter, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

The suspect's name is not being released due to his age.

The NYPD previously released photos of four individuals wanted for questioning in connection to the shooting. It is unclear at this time if they are still searching for additional suspects.

16-year-old boy killed, 2 other teens injured

The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. Wednesday on 238th Street near Putnam Avenue in the Kingsbridge section. Witnesses reported hearing four or five gunshots.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 16-year-old boy who had been shot in the back, along with a 15-year-old boy who had been shot in the leg and a 13-year-old girl who had also been shot in the leg. All three were taken to a local hospital.

The 16-year-old boy, identified as Christopher Redding, died from his injuries. The other two victims are expected to be OK.

A motive for the shooting has not been released.

Addressing violence in the Bronx

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson said gun violence remains an issue in the borough.

In a statement posted Thursday, she wrote, in part:

"This devastating incident comes amid a troubling period of gun violence across our borough, leaving too many of our families and community members feeling unsafe in their own neighborhoods. This tragedy is another painful reminder of the work that must continue to rid our communities of guns, the urgency of more recreational and youth-based programs, and the need for ongoing community engagement."

"Guns in the hands of high school students should never be the reality, and we must put an end to this senseless violence," City Council Member Eric Dinowitz wrote in a statement, in part.

Earlier this week, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch announced that starting in the spring, nearly 200 officers will be added to the Bronx as it is split into two patrol boroughs.

"For too long, the Bronx has experienced more crime per capita than any other borough, while operating under a structure that has not kept pace with demands placed on it," the commissioner said Tuesday.

The split will also involve adding special units, including narcotics, homicide, auto crimes and neighborhood safety teams.