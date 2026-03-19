Harlem remembers Kiki Shepard's legacy after iconic Apollo Theater host's death at 74

Kiki Shepard, the Harlem legend, "Apollo Queen of Fashion," renowned television host and actress, has died. She was 74.

Shepard, the former co-host of "Showtime at the Apollo," died on March 16, her foundation confirmed in a post to its website.

Shepard's tenure co-hosting the the Apollo Theater's variety television show featured both up-and-coming and professional performers, including Michael Jackson, Adam Sandler, Lauryn Hill and Ella Fitzgerald.

"Kiki just had this way about her"

Born in Tyler, Texas, to parents who were dancers, Shepard grew up performing. She got her start dancing on the Apollo stage before she was promoted to co-host in 1987 alongside Steve Harvey. She held the role until 2002.

Her stage presence, fashion and gracefulness all stood out, said Billy Mitchell, the Apollo's in-house historian.

"When she walked into a room, there was this energy that came with her," Mitchell said. "Kiki just had this way about her that people want to gravitate towards her."

Mitchell has worked at the Apollo in every role imaginable. At age 15, he started running errands for stars like James Brown before starting his professional career in 1984.

He said Shepard will be remembered for many things, but philanthropy was most important to her.

Legacy of philanthropy and creativity

Shepard founded The KIS Foundation in 2006 to raise awareness for sickle cell disease, which predominantly impacts people of color.

"I think she probably would want to be recognized by that more than her creative, entertainment [career]," Mitchell said. "I don't think she was looking for a pat on the back or accolades and things like that, even though she deserved a lot of it."

He recalled seeing her in later 2024 at a get-together with another longtime friend of the Apollo, singer and actress Melba Moore.

"I didn't realize that that would be the last time I received a hug from Kiki," Mitchell said. "I used to go through my ups and downs about who I was, and Kiki would put me right back on track."

Shepard continued acting during and after her time at the Apollo. Her credits include performances onstage and on television in productions like Porgy and Bess, Grey's Anatomy, Baywatch, and A Different World.

While the Apollo is under renovations until at least later in 2026, the marquee a few doors down at the Apollo's Victoria Theater at the Renaissance New York Harlem Hotel displayed Shepard's name the week of her passing.

"Kiki was very special to me, as she was to all of us that worked at the Apollo," Mitchell said. "All of us built a special relationship with Kiki because she made you feel like you were the special person."

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