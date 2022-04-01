Watch CBS News

Convicted serial killer Khalil Wheeler-Weaver charged in murder of missing Newark teenager Mawa Doumbia

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Convicted serial killer charged with murder of missing teen 00:27

NEWARK, N.J. -- A convicted serial killer is now charged in the murder of a Newark teenager.

Khalil Wheeler-Weaver is accused in the death of 15-year-old Mawa Doumbia.

The teen was last seen leaving her family home in Newark in 2016.

Police allege Wheeler-Weaver strangled Mawa after meeting her online and then arranging to meet in-person.

Last year, Wheeler-Weaver was sentenced to 160 years in jail in connection with the murder of three women and the attempted murder of a fourth.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 31, 2022 / 8:11 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.