Convicted serial killer Khalil Wheeler-Weaver charged in murder of missing Newark teenager Mawa Doumbia
NEWARK, N.J. -- A convicted serial killer is now charged in the murder of a Newark teenager.
Khalil Wheeler-Weaver is accused in the death of 15-year-old Mawa Doumbia.
The teen was last seen leaving her family home in Newark in 2016.
Police allege Wheeler-Weaver strangled Mawa after meeting her online and then arranging to meet in-person.
Last year, Wheeler-Weaver was sentenced to 160 years in jail in connection with the murder of three women and the attempted murder of a fourth.
