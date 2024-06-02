Marte homers twice, including go-ahead, 2-run drive in 9th as Diamondbacks beat Mets

NEW YORK — Ketel Marte hit a leadoff homer and then a go-ahead, two-run shot in the ninth inning that lifted the Arizona Diamondbacks over the New York Mets 5-4 on Sunday for a four-game split.

"The team needs me," Marte said. "When I play good, we're going to win a lot of games."

Brandon Nimmo and J.D. Martinez combined to drive in three runs with consecutive triples in a four-run third against Arizona starter Brandon Pfaadt, but the Mets lost for the sixth time since May 1 when leading after eight innings.

Entering the day, no other team in the majors had lost more than twice during that stretch when taking a lead into the ninth.

Pinch-hitter Gabriel Moreno doubled to open the ninth against left-hander Jake Diekman (1-2), and the switch-hitting Marte followed with a 439-foot drive deep into the center-field batter's eye for his 12th home run this season and seventh career multi-homer game. It was Arizona's first hit in eight at-bats with runners in scoring position.

"I don't think I'm executing well enough in certain situations," Diekman said.

Marte also homered to center off lefty Jose Quintana on the game's third pitch. Marte has a .311 batting average with nine homers and 17 RBIs in 90 at-bats hitting right-handed and a .245 average with three homers and 15 RBIs in 143 at-bats batting left-handed.

"At some point you were going to run into a matchup that you didn't want. Didn't work," Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said.

Justin Martínez (2-0) tossed two hitless innings and Paul Sewald, pitching on consecutive days for the first time this year, got three outs for his fifth save.

"It's a big win," Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. "We're going to feel good about traveling back to AZ and sleep well."

New York (24-35) fell 11 games under .500, matching its season high, and finished a 3-7 homestand against three NL West opponents. The Mets have not won a series since a two-game, rain-shortened sweep at St. Louis on May 6-7 and have not won a home series since sweeping three games against Pittsburgh from April 15-17.

Fans booed loudly when Mark Vientos hit a game-ending popout.

"We've got to play better, especially here at home, especially in front of our fan base," Mendoza said.

Defending NL champion Arizona won its second straight after a five-game losing streak. The Diamondbacks got solo homers from two of their first three batters against Quintana. Marte hit his fourth leadoff homer this year and the ninth of his career, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. also went deep. Kevin Newman added an RBI grounder in the second for a 3-0 lead.

Quintana allowed four runs, three hits, three walks and two hit batters in four innings, raising his ERA to 5.17. He is winless in his past nine starts and has allowed 11 homers in 12 outings this season, up from five over 13 games in his injury-shortened 2023 season.

Pfaadt gave up four runs and five hits in six innings.

Given a three-run lead, Pfaadt allowed Tyrone Taylor's leadoff double in the third, a walk and Pete Alonso's RBI single. Nimmo hit a drive to right-center that drove in two runs when right fielder Randal Grichuk just missed on his attempt for a diving backhand catch. Martinez followed two pitches later with a drive off the wall. Corbin Carroll, playing in shallow center, couldn't sprint back quickly enough.

New York had three triples in the series after hitting one in its first 55 games.

New catcher Luis Torrens, acquired from the Yankees on Friday, went 0 for 2 with a walk in his Mets debut.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: SS Geraldo Perdomo (right meniscus tear) will play a third game in the Arizona Complex League on Monday, then could shift his rehab assignment to Triple-A Reno. ... OF Alek Thomas (strained left hamstring) still isn't ready for a minor league rehab assignment. ... LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (strained shoulder) is being progressed slowly in throwing on flat ground. Lovullo said a timeline for a return could be before or after the All-Star break.

Mets: C Francisco Alvarez (left thumb surgery) caught for the second straight day at Double-A Binghamton, playing seven innings and going 1 for 3. He could be activated for next weekend's series against Philadelphia in London or for the homestand that opens June 11.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: RHP Ryne Nelson (3-4, 6.02 ERA) starts at home Monday night against San Francisco.

Mets: RHP Tylor Megill (0-2, 1.69 ERA) starts Monday night's series opener at Washington, which opens with LHP MacKenzie Gore (4-4, 2.91).