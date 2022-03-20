Kenya's Kipruto, Ethiopia's Teferi win New York City Half Marathon

NEW YORK -- There was a packed field as the New York City Half Marathon returned Sunday following a pandemic pause.

Some 25,000 people took park in the 13.1-mile race.

It started Sunday morning in Brooklyn's Prospect Park and went into Manhattan before ending in Central Park.

Kenya's Rhonex Kipruto won the men's race finishing in 1 hour, 35 seconds. On the women's side, Ethiopia's Senbere Teferi won in a course-record time of 1:07.35.