Fundraiser for Morocco earthquake victims held in Kearny, New Jersey

KEARNY, N.J. -- A fundraising event benefitting victims of the earthquake in Morocco was held in Kearny on Sunday.

Members of the Moroccan-American community gathered at the Ibn Khaldun Cultural Center and brought supplies and donations for survivors.

"Let's get together tonight, of course collect and do fundraising, but also discuss how we can help the people that are there in Morocco. Do they need medication? Do they need clothing? Do they need food?" said Khalid Essafi, with the nonprofit Moroccan American Recreational Organization Council New Jersey.

Any proceeds raised will be transferred to the Zakat Foundation, which helps with emergency relief.

