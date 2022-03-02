Watch CBS News

Gov. Hochul to lay out plan for permanently legalizing to-go alcohol drinks

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul will appear at a wine bar Wednesday in Brooklyn, where she will propose permanently legalizing the sale of to-go alcohol drinks at bars and restaurants. 

To-go drinks were temporarily allowed during the pandemic to help businesses.

The governor's plan could face opposition from public safety advocates and liquor store owners, who say the move would place them in direct competition with bars and restaurants. 

