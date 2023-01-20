Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin tells Gov. Kathy Hochul he hopes to inspire others with story of recovery

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul made a call to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Thursday morning.

He told her he wants to use his story of recovery after suffering cardiac arrest and collapsing on the field to inspire others.

"And I said, 'You can be a great voice to join with me in letting young people know that through sports or music and culture and dance ... they can have a better outcome,'" Hochul said.

Hamlin responded to the governor's tweet about their phone call, saying, "Nice meeting you. Excited to see how our collaborations in the future will help and affect so many!"