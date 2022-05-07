38-year-old Karina Larino killed by SUV driven by 73-year-old woman in Astoria

Man struck and killed by SUV in Astoria

NEW YORK -- A woman crossing the street in Astoria, Queens was struck and killed on Friday. It happened just after 10 p.m. near Astoria Park South and 21st Street.

According to police, a 73-year-old woman was behind the wheel of the Honda Element that struck 38-year-old Karina Larino, who was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

According to a preliminary investigation, the driver was attempting to turn onto 21st Street from Astoria Park South and hit Larino, who was crossing 21st Street, police said.

Larino was not in the crosswalk, according to police.

The driver stayed at the scene, but there was no immediate word on possible charges.

This week, at least seven other people have been killed after getting hit by cars and trucks on New York City streets.

The deaths come after Mayor Eric Adams announced a multimillion dollar traffic safety campaign aimed at getting drivers to slow down and redesigning 1,000 intersections.

"We're going to lean into what's called traffic stop stats because we need to monitor in real time and apply the resources where they're needed," Adams said.

"We have to ensure that we're prioritizing our children over 6,500-pound SUVs," said Danny Harris, executive director of Transportation Alternatives.

The advocacy group says 75 people, including nine children, have been killed on city streets so far in 2022.