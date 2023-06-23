Jury deliberations set to start today in trial of Newark Officer Jovanny Crespo in fatal 2019 shooting
NEWARK, N.J. -- Jury deliberations begin Friday in the trial of Newark Police Officer Jovanny Crespo, accused of fatally shooting one man and wounding another during a chase in 2019.
The judge reopened closing arguments Thursday to allow each side to argue on the use of force charge.
Crespo was seen on body camera video firing at a car that fled a traffic stop and led officers on a wild chase.
If convicted, he could face up to life in prison.
CBS2's Alice Gainer will have the latest developments from the courthouse.
