Jury deliberations set to start today in trial of Newark Officer Jovanny Crespo in fatal 2019 shooting

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Jury expected to begin deliberations Thursday in Newark police officer shooting trial
Jury expected to begin deliberations Thursday in Newark police officer shooting trial 02:02

NEWARK, N.J. -- Jury deliberations begin Friday in the trial of Newark Police Officer Jovanny Crespo, accused of fatally shooting one man and wounding another during a chase in 2019.

The judge reopened closing arguments Thursday to allow each side to argue on the use of force charge.

Crespo was seen on body camera video firing at a car that fled a traffic stop and led officers on a wild chase. 

If convicted, he could face up to life in prison. 

CBS2's Alice Gainer will have the latest developments from the courthouse.

First published on June 23, 2023 / 9:17 AM

