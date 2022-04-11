Watch CBS News

Jury deliberations resume in trial of Leniz Escobar, accused of helping MS-13

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. -- Jury deliberations are set to resume Monday in the trial of a woman accused of helping the MS-13 gang kill four young men. 

Federal prosecutors say in 2017, Leniz Escobar, also known as La Diablita, allegedly lured five men to a park in Central Islip to smoke marijuana. 

When they got there, the victims were attacked by gang members with machetes. 

One ran off, but the other four were killed. 

Prosecutors say the victims were targeted for disrespecting MS-13. 

First published on April 11, 2022 / 7:06 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

