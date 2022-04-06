Watch CBS News

Closing arguments in trial of Leniz Escobar, accused of helping MS-13 kill 4 young men

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y -- Closing arguments will be held Wednesday in the federal trial of a woman accused of helping the MS-13 gang kill four young men.

Prosecutors say in 2017, Leniz Escobar, also known as "La Diablita," allegedly lured five men to a park in Central Islip to smoke marijuana. When they got there, the victims were attacked by gang members with machetes. 

Leniz Escobar, accused of helping MS-13 gang murder four men. Photo via CBS2

One ran off, but the other four were killed. 

Prosecutors say the victims were targeted for "disrespecting" MS-13

Escobar plead not guilty to the charges.

