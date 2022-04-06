Closing arguments in trial of Leniz Escobar, accused of helping MS-13 kill 4 young men
CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y -- Closing arguments will be held Wednesday in the federal trial of a woman accused of helping the MS-13 gang kill four young men.
Prosecutors say in 2017, Leniz Escobar, also known as "La Diablita," allegedly lured five men to a park in Central Islip to smoke marijuana. When they got there, the victims were attacked by gang members with machetes.
One ran off, but the other four were killed.
Prosecutors say the victims were targeted for "disrespecting" MS-13.
Escobar plead not guilty to the charges.
CBS2's Jennifer McLogan will have more on the case tonight at CBS2 News at 5 and 6.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.