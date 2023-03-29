Junior golf program offers free lessons, equipment for young New Yorkers

NEW YORK -- Spring is here and the weather is getting warmer.

If you're looking for a way to get your child outside more this season, we have a solution for you.

City Parks Foundation's Junior Golf Program, in partnership with the nonprofit First Tee, provides free instruction and equipment for young people in New York. No experience, no problem.

Michelle Guan discovered her passion for golf as a student in the program, and now she's a coach.

She and program director Bob Sorenson joined CBS2 in the studio to discuss how it started and what it offers.

Guan also talked about being a female coach and role model for other women, and Sorenson addressed why they want to welcome students from all financial backgrounds.

