Watch CBS News
Local

Junior golf program offers free lessons, equipment for young New Yorkers

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Golf program offers free lessons for young New Yorkers
Golf program offers free lessons for young New Yorkers 03:49

NEW YORK -- Spring is here and the weather is getting warmer. 

If you're looking for a way to get your child outside more this season, we have a solution for you. 

City Parks Foundation's Junior Golf Program, in partnership with the nonprofit First Tee, provides free instruction and equipment for young people in New York. No experience, no problem. 

Michelle Guan discovered her passion for golf as a student in the program, and now she's a coach. 

She and program director Bob Sorenson joined CBS2 in the studio to discuss how it started and what it offers. 

Guan also talked about being a female coach and role model for other women, and Sorenson addressed why they want to welcome students from all financial backgrounds.

CLICK HERE and watch their interview above for more information.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 29, 2023 / 9:59 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.