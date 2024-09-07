Teenager Julian Hall scores late, rallies Red Bulls to 1-1 draw with Sporting KC

HARRISON, N.J. — Sixteen-year-old rookie Julian Hall scored in the 89th minute to rally the New York Bulls to a 1-1 draw with Sporting Kansas City on Saturday night.

Hall took a pass from defender John Tolkin and scored for the second time in eight appearances this season. Tolkin's assist was his first.

Neither team scored until Alan Pulido found the net 10 minutes into the second half to give Sporting KC the lead. Pulido used an assist from Jake Davis — his fourth -- to score for the fifth time this season.

Ryan Meara made his sixth start of the season in goal for the Red Bulls (10-5-13) and did not have a save.

Tim Melia totaled two saves for Sporting KC (7-14-7). Neither keeper was tested in a scoreless first half.

No current Red Bull player had scored a goal against Sporting KC until Hall found the net late.

The Red Bulls played without manager Sandro Schwarz, who was serving a one-match suspension for yellow-card accumulation.

The all-time series is tied 22-22-15.

Sporting KC is 3-1-2 in last six matches.

The Red Bulls travel to play the Chicago Fire on Saturday. Sporting KC travels to play the Seattle Sounders on Sept. 15.