Judge grants request for imam stabbing suspect Serif Zorba to undergo in-depth competency exam

Suspect in Paterson imam stabbing back in court

Suspect in Paterson imam stabbing back in court

Suspect in Paterson imam stabbing back in court

PATERSON, N.J. -- Serif Zorba, the man accused of stabbing an imam during morning prayers at a Paterson, New Jersey mosque, appeared in court Thursday for a pre-trial hearing.

Zorba, 32, appeared via Zoom. The judge granted his defense team's request for a more in-depth competency exam.

Surveillance video from April 9 appears to show Zorba approaching 65-year-old Imam Sayed Elnakib before stabbing him.

Zorba pleaded not guilty.