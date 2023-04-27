Judge grants request for imam stabbing suspect Serif Zorba to undergo in-depth competency exam
PATERSON, N.J. -- Serif Zorba, the man accused of stabbing an imam during morning prayers at a Paterson, New Jersey mosque, appeared in court Thursday for a pre-trial hearing.
Zorba, 32, appeared via Zoom. The judge granted his defense team's request for a more in-depth competency exam.
Surveillance video from April 9 appears to show Zorba approaching 65-year-old Imam Sayed Elnakib before stabbing him.
Zorba pleaded not guilty.
