Judge grants request for imam stabbing suspect Serif Zorba to undergo in-depth competency exam

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Suspect in Paterson imam stabbing back in court
Suspect in Paterson imam stabbing back in court 00:29

PATERSON, N.J. -- Serif Zorba, the man accused of stabbing an imam during morning prayers at a Paterson, New Jersey mosque, appeared in court Thursday for a pre-trial hearing. 

Zorba, 32, appeared via Zoom. The judge granted his defense team's request for a more in-depth competency exam. 

Surveillance video from April 9 appears to show Zorba approaching 65-year-old Imam Sayed Elnakib before stabbing him. 

Zorba pleaded not guilty. 

First published on April 27, 2023 / 12:37 PM

