Josh Hart scores 33 as Knicks beat Pacers 136-110 for fourth straight win

Josh Hart scored a season-high 33 points on 12-of-13 shooting including 5 of 5 from 3-point range to lead the New York Knicks over the Indiana Pacers 136-110 on Tuesday night.

OG Anunoby scored 26 points and Karl Anthony Towns added 22 points and 11 rebounds in the Knicks' fourth straight win.

Jarace Walker led the Pacers with 16 points as Indiana's losing streak reached 14 games.

Indiana led 12-11 when Anunoby scored the next eight points and the Knicks went ahead 38-34 after the first quarter.

New York stayed in front until Jalen Slawson's 3-pointer gave the Pacers a 44-43 lead.

Indiana increased its lead to 57-51, but the Knicks ended the quarter on a 21-7 streak and took a 72-64 halftime advantage.

After the Pacers cut the deficit to six, the Knicks went on a 19-8 run to open a 94-77 lead.

Indiana pulled within 99-89, but New York opened its lead to 105-91 entering the final quarter.

The Knicks maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the way, increasing it to 27 points, 134-107, on Kevin McCullar Jr.'s basket with 1:58 remaining.

Jose Alvarado finished with 16 points and 10 assists for New York, while Mikal Bridges and Jordan Clarkson each scored 10 points.

Obi Toppin had 15, Aaron Nesmith added 14 and Kobe Brown scored 13 for the Pacers.

Jalen Brunson missed his first game since Jan. 17 due to right ankle injury management and a cervical strain on the right side of his neck.

Indiana's Pascal Siakam missed his fifth straight game with a sprained right knee.

Up next

Pacers: Indiana hosts Portland on Wednesday night.

Knicks: New York visits Brooklyn on Friday night.