Watch CBS News
Local News

Retired assistant fire chief Joseph Pfeifer appointed FDNY first deputy fire commissioner

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- The FDNY has a new first deputy fire commissioner, the second-highest civilian rank in the department.

The department is welcoming back retired assistant fire chief Joseph Pfeifer.

He will manage the day-to-day operations and activities of the FDNY across all offices and bureaus.

The 67-year-old was the first chief to respond to the World Trade Center attacks on 9/11 and founded the FDNY's Center for Terrorism and Disaster Preparedness.

Pfeifer had retired in 2018 after 37 years in the FDNY.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 18, 2023 / 6:06 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.