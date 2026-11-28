Sen. José Serrano is the new deputy majority leader in the New York State Senate, leading a caucus with a super majority.

So what direction is the Senate going to go in during the new term with this new power?

In this week's episode of "The Point with Marcia Kramer," Serrano said they have an opportunity to legislate in a way that helps New Yorkers find affordability and what they need to live in the state.

"I think it's important that we look at affordability and the issue of lack of affordability at its core. What are the contributing factors that are making it difficult for New Yorkers to find affordability?" he said.

Serrano pointed to what he called "out-of-control utility costs" as one factor.

"I think we need greater transparency in how rate hikes move forward, and do we as the rate payers have a seat at the table to really let people know that this is just getting out of control?" he said.

Serrano added the state needs to look into more sustainable ways to produce power while also considering environmental justice.

"We have to think statewide. What are we doing in order to produce power, and is it creating ramifications to our health and longterm sustainability?" he said. "So I do think there has to be some caveats in how we move forward with energy policy to ensure that it also sustains our environment."

He continued, "I think there are other clean energy technology out there that we're not really getting into in ways that we should, whether it be wind or solar or hydro or thermal. You know, there's a lot of different options, and if we build more technology and infrastructure around them, we can fill that void."

Click here to watch the full episode of "The Point," which also includes Kramer's interview with political strategist Hank Sheinkopf about his mission to prevent Democratic Socialists of America members from holding elected office.

Editor's Note: This episode was recorded prior to the death of New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins.