New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins died Thursday at the age of 76, according to Senate Majority Communications Director Mike Murphy.

Stewart-Cousins was the longest-serving Democratic majority leader in the state. She was also the first woman and African American woman to occupy the role beginning in 2019.

Before she made history in Albany, Stewart-Cousins served her community in Westchester County. The former journalist and educator served as a county legislator before being elected to the state Senate in 2006.

"She was a groundbreaking leader who shattered one of New York's highest glass ceilings," Murphy wrote.

Murphy said information about the legislative succession process will be announced in the coming weeks.

Stewart-Cousins was a senator for District 35, which encompasses parts of Westchester County, including Yonkers and Mount Pleasant. She was recently re-elected as majority leader by Democrats in November.

Under Stewart-Cousins' leadership, New York strengthened gun safety laws and tenant protections and increased funding for public schools.

She also helped enshrine protections for reproductive freedom in the state constitution.

Away from Albany, Stewart-Cousins was a mother, grandmother and longtime Yonkers resident.

New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin and State Republican Rep. Mike Lawler both posted on social media Friday afternoon about her death.

"A true trailblazer and a tireless champion for working families, Andrea made history as the first woman to lead a legislative chamber in New York State. She devoted her life to public service, lifting up others and opening doors for generations of New Yorkers to follow," Menin wrote, in part.

Lawler echoed the sentiment, saying she was a historic figure in state politics.

"Though we had our policy disagreements, I will miss speaking with her at public events and enjoying a good laugh. New York and Westchester are better because of her service and leadership. May her memory always be a blessing," he wrote.

Gov. Kathy Hochul also released a statement, saying she was heartbroken.

"Andrea possessed a rare combination of quiet grace and extraordinary strength. She never forgot where she came from, who she was fighting for or the doors she could open for those coming behind her," she wrote, in part.