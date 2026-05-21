Alleged abuse, torture and death of 7-year-old on Long Island raises troubling questions

A 7-year-old girl died in December on Long Island after prosecutors say she was abused and tortured by the people who were supposed to care for her.

Three women are facing charges.

Jor'Dynn Duncan suffered 90 injuries before her death, ME says

In December 2024, Suffolk County Child Protective Services placed Jor'Dynn Duncan with a woman she was not related to -- her father's fiancée, 50-year-old Emily Kelly of Bayport.

Prosecutors say Jor'Dynn missed approximately 40 days of school last year. They claim Kelly made up excuses to conceal the abuse, including a trip to Disney World.

Investigators allegedly recovered evidence from Kelly's cellphone documenting what they describe as systematic and sadistic abuse.

By April 2025, Kelly had full custody of Jor'Dynn. Eight months later, prosecutors say Kelly called 911. Jor'Dynn was in cardiac arrest. She died at the hospital.

Prosecutors say the medical examiner found roughly 90 injuries on her body.

The charges the women face

Kelly, her mother and daughter have been indicted. Kelly faces murder charges.

Kelly's mother, 75-year-old Barbara Renner, was charged with manslaughter, and Kelly's daughter, 24-year-old Elyssa Seymore, was charged with unlawful imprisonment. Both were also charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Renner's attorney said she suffers from dementia and was not the caregiver of the child, did not cause her death, and has no criminal history, nor culpability in this case.

"We look forward to further investigating the circumstances around this matter," her attorney wrote.

Seymore's attorneys also deny the allegations, saying she was not involved in this child's untimely death. They add she is 24 and has no prior criminal history.

"To be clear she has not been charged nor has ever been implicated to be associated with the untimely death of [Jor'Dynn] Duncan on December 29, 2025," her attorneys wrote "The charges of the alleged unlawful imprisonment stem from a three-day period in July of 2025."

New York's child welfare system under the microscope

The case raises larger questions of oversight inside New York's child welfare system. When a county places a child with a non-relative, who checks on that child? How often?

In New York, the state sets child welfare policy, but the county administers it. The Office of Children and Family Services says it is working to get us answers. CBS News New York has not heard back from Suffolk County.

"I wouldn't want to see that happen to any child"

Theresa Saladino's grandchild had a playdate with Jor'Dynn last summer.

"Very, very sweet and vivacious and very outgoing. Just had a spark about her," Saladino said. "I wouldn't want to see that happen to any child. I can't even imagine that she went through that and I feel so bad that none of us knew."

Jor'Dynn was a second grader in Bayport. Teachers said she "lit up the room."

"The Bayport-Blue Point School District remains heartbroken and profoundly saddened by the tragic death of Jor'Dynn Duncan, a beloved second grader. Our thoughts remain with all those affected by this unimaginable loss, including the student's family, classmates, teachers, and the entire Bayport-Blue Point community. We remain committed to providing all necessary support to our students and staff members as we continue to navigate this difficult period," Superintendent of Schools Dr. Timothy Hearney said. "We are aware that the Suffolk County District Attorney's office announced criminal charges in connection with Jor'Dynn's death. As this matter involves individual student privacy rights as well as an ongoing criminal investigation, the district is unable to share details surrounding the allegations. We remain committed to fully cooperating with law enforcement."