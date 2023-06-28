Charges dropped in deadly Brooklyn subway stabbing
NEW YORK -- Charges have been dropped against a man involved in a deadly subway stabbing in Brooklyn.
Twenty-year-old Jordan Williams was facing manslaughter charges after fatally stabbing 36-year-old Devictor Ouedraogo on a J train on June 13.
Ouedraogo reportedly harassed a woman and attacked Williams before Williams stabbed Ouedraogo in the chest with a folding knife.
A grand jury refused to indict Williams after video of the attack showed he acted in self-defense.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.