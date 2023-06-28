Watch CBS News
Charges dropped in deadly Brooklyn subway stabbing

By CBS New York Team

NEW YORK -- Charges have been dropped against a man involved in a deadly subway stabbing in Brooklyn.

Twenty-year-old Jordan Williams was facing manslaughter charges after fatally stabbing 36-year-old Devictor Ouedraogo on a J train on June 13.

Ouedraogo reportedly harassed a woman and attacked Williams before Williams stabbed Ouedraogo in the chest with a folding knife.

A grand jury refused to indict Williams after video of the attack showed he acted in self-defense.

First published on June 28, 2023 / 7:16 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

