Jordan Williams, charged in fatal J train stabbing in Brooklyn, granted supervised release

NEW YORK -- There was a stunning turn of events in Brooklyn Criminal Court on Thursday. The 20-year-old who says he was acting in self-defense when he fatally stabbed a fellow subway passenger is out of jail.

A judge granted Jordan Williams supervised release on charges of first-degree manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

Wearing his high school graduation sweater, Williams embraced his brothers, mom and aunt outside court, days after police say he fatally stabbed 36-year old Devictor Ouedraogo of Brooklyn on a J train in Williamsburg.

Williams was arrested for manslaughter, but claimed self-defense.

In court, the judge said the fact that Williams had family support, a steady job at FedEx and no criminal record was part of the reason she did not go for the district attorney's request to keep him in jail on $100,000 bail.

April Williams is his mother.

"I feel the judge was extremely fair. Honestly, he did what he had to do. Like I said, we're not happy that someone lost their life, no. We're extremely remorseful for that. However, it was either him or the guy and he did what he had to do," April Williams said.

Jordan Williams' attorney, Jason Goldman, said in court his client was traveling with his girlfriend when the victim got on the train. He said he has reviewed video related to the incident that happened Tuesday at around 8 p.m.

"The victim was menacing people, as all of us have probably seen on the subway, erratic, deranged, crazy and in many people's faces before he even encounters my client," Goldman said.

The attorney said the victim approached Williams' girlfriend and when Williams told him to "chill out" and get away, allegedly, the victim kept harassing the girlfriend, including ripping out her earring.

Goldman said the victim lunged at Jordan Williams and punched him, and that's when the accused removed a folding knife and stabbed the victim in the chest.

Prior to Thursday's arraignment, Jordan Williams' attorney compared his quick arrest to that of Daniel Penny, who is accused in the subway chokehold death of Jordan Neely. The attorney said Penny was initially released after the incident and his client was not, adding "Is Mr. Williams not getting the same treatment ... because his skin color is different?"

Mayor Eric Adams was asked if race was at play.

"The wheels of justice grind slowly but exceedingly fine, as Dr. King once said, in some way or another. That process is beyond my control," Adams said.

Law enforcement expert Darrin Porcher says there's a grey area between being a vigilante and a perpetrator, adding the line is crossed when one uses more force than the other.

"The best-case scenario is to try to remove yourself from the situation as soon as possible. Move away from the possible assailant. However, if it's a situation where you're cornered and you have no other choice, you want to use the minimum amount of force necessary to debug the assault of the potential assailant," Porcher said.

Jordan Williams is due back in court on June 20.

The Queens DA declined to comment on Thursday's proceeding.

CBS2 was not able to reach the victim's family and they were not in court.