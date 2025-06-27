Woman likely bitten by shark at Jones Beach, officials say
A woman was likely bitten by a shark while swimming at Long Island's Jones Beach earlier this week, New York State Parks officials said Friday.
The 20-year-old beachgoer reported getting bitten by an unknown marine animal in waste-deep water at the Central Mall beachfront Wednesday, State Parks officials said.
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation concluded a juvenile sand tiger shark was the most likely culprit after reviewing pictures of the woman's injuries and other information about the incident.
Suspected shark bite at Jones Beach
The woman was treated for minor cuts to her foot and leg before being taken to Nassau County University Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries late Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
Swimming was immediately suspended, and a subsequent drone search for "dangerous marine life" was unsuccessful, they added.
Another drone search for sharks came up empty before swimming resumed Thursday morning. Lifeguards also scanned the water from the shore and watercraft before declaring it safe, officials said.
Ways to steer clear of sharks at the beach
New York State Parks says swimmers can do the following to minimize the risk of shark interactions:
- Avoid areas with seals
- Avoid areas with schools of fish, splashing fish, or diving seabirds
- Avoid swimming at dusk, night, and dawn
- Avoid murky water
- Swim, paddle, and surf in groups
- Stay close to shore, where your feet can touch the bottom
- Always follow the instructions of lifeguards and Parks' staff