Woman likely bitten by shark at Jones Beach, officials say

Video shows crowd push shark in distress back into water at Rockaway Beach

Video shows crowd push shark in distress back into water at Rockaway Beach

Video shows crowd push shark in distress back into water at Rockaway Beach

A woman was likely bitten by a shark while swimming at Long Island's Jones Beach earlier this week, New York State Parks officials said Friday.

The 20-year-old beachgoer reported getting bitten by an unknown marine animal in waste-deep water at the Central Mall beachfront Wednesday, State Parks officials said.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation concluded a juvenile sand tiger shark was the most likely culprit after reviewing pictures of the woman's injuries and other information about the incident.

Suspected shark bite at Jones Beach

The woman was treated for minor cuts to her foot and leg before being taken to Nassau County University Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries late Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Swimming was immediately suspended, and a subsequent drone search for "dangerous marine life" was unsuccessful, they added.

A drone is flown in for a landing after a shark patrol flight at Jones Beach State Park, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Wantagh, N.Y. Drones are sweeping over the ocean off the coast of New York's Long Island to patrol the waters for any danger possibly lurking. John Minchillo / AP

Another drone search for sharks came up empty before swimming resumed Thursday morning. Lifeguards also scanned the water from the shore and watercraft before declaring it safe, officials said.

Ways to steer clear of sharks at the beach

New York State Parks says swimmers can do the following to minimize the risk of shark interactions:

Avoid areas with seals

Avoid areas with schools of fish, splashing fish, or diving seabirds

Avoid swimming at dusk, night, and dawn

Avoid murky water

Swim, paddle, and surf in groups

Stay close to shore, where your feet can touch the bottom

Always follow the instructions of lifeguards and Parks' staff