Jones Beach closed after fight breaks out during senior skip day, police say

Jones Beach was closed Thursday after police say several fights broke out during a senior skip day on Long Island.

New York State Parks Police said crowds of high school students from Queens and Nassau County packed the beach for an unsanctioned cut day.

Police said it started around 3 p.m. without any issues but escalated a few hours later.

The beach was shut down, and the crowd was dispersed. At least one person was seen being taken into custody, but there was no word of any charges.

Police said multiple agencies stayed on the scene to make sure the area was safe. No injuries were reported.

The beach is expected to reopen for normal hours Friday, police said.

Nearby in Long Beach, officials said they shut down the beach to prevent a multi-school party last week. The beach there will remain closed except for weekends and holidays until school lets out later this month.

Thousands of teens descended on Long Beach around this time last year, resulting in gunfire with one person shot and two arrested. Officials said they have been monitoring social media to track plans for any potential gatherings.