Jones Beach closed for swimming after high tide floods beach with rough waters
WANTAGH, N.Y. -- Several area beaches remain closed for swimming because of high surf and hazardous rip currents.
The Parks Department will decide later this morning whether to keep them closed for the day.
CBS New York's John Dias spent the morning at Field 6, where high tide flooded the area.
Video taken Wednesday showed flooding at the Smashing Pumpkins' concert at Jones Beach Theatre. Concertgoers said the pit was flooded with up to a foot of water.
Meteorologists say Hurricane Franklin and Tropical Storm Idalia are partly to blame, along with the rare blue supermoon.
Gov. Kathy Hochul directed state parks on Long Island to suspend swimming due to the rough conditions.
High surf could range from 6 to 9 feet Thursday at Jones Beach, along with the rip current threat. Beachgoers should keep an eye out for signage and red flags.
for more features.