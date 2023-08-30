Several Long Island beaches closed to swimming because of dangerous rip currents
LONG BEACH, N.Y. -- Several beaches are closed for swimming on Long Island because of dangerous rip currents.
The New York State Parks Department says there is no swimming at Jones Beach, Robert Moses or Hither Hills state parks.
The same goes for beaches in the City of Long Beach, Orchard Beach and Fire Island.
The beaches remain open, but swimming and surfing is not allowed.
