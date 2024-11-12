Disciplinary trial begins for NYPD lieutenant in deadly 2019 traffic stop

NEW YORK — A disciplinary trial began Tuesday for a New York City Police lieutenant who fatally shot a man during a traffic stop in 2019.

Lt. Jonathan Rivera is accused of shooting Allan Feliz in the chest during the incident. Rivera was a sergeant at the time.

Last year, the Civilian Complaint Review Board substantiated fireable charges against the lieutenant.

Allan Feliz fatally shot by NYPD sergeant in the Bronx

On Oct. 17, 2019, Feliz was pulled over in the Bronx by then-Officer Edward Barrett, who thought Feliz was not wearing a seatbelt. It turned out he was, but Barrett asked him to get out of the car, and when he ran his ID alongside Rivera and then-Officer Michelle Almanzar, they discovered warrants for his arrest.

In court, Barrett, Almanzar and Rivera all testified Feliz jumped back in the car to try to drive away.

Rivera testified that he gave several commands, then tased Feliz from the passenger side of the car, but that didn't subdue him.

With one door still open and the two officers next to it, Rivera said in court he was concerned "serious physical injury or death could occur if [Feliz] put it in drive and moved the vehicle." That's when he fatally shot Feliz in the chest.

When the CCRB attorney asked, "Did you intend to shoot to kill?" He answered, "No, to stop the force."

Police-worn body camera of the tense traffic stop was replayed repeatedly in court.

Loved ones call for lieutenant to be fired

Feliz, a father of a 6-month-old at the time, was on federal parole, and investigators later found drugs in his pocket and traces of meth in his system.

Feliz's mother is asking that Rivera be fired. Advocates alongside her allege this is the result of racial profiling.

"These officers are literally using excuse that ... it was OK for them to beat, tase and murder Allan Feliz because of spitting and littering tickets," said Loyda Colon, executive director of the Justice Committee.

"His excuse is his partners were a risk. That is a lie," said Sammy Feliz, Allan Feliz's brother.

"You have a portrait of someone who was killed because they had warrants and disobeyed police," Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said.

The CCRB ruled in 2023 that Rivera's use of force was improper, which an expert witness spoke to in court.

"Mr. Feliz put our officers in a very difficult position. You know, if he had just complied, there would have been no issues," said Lt. Lou Turoc, president of the Lieutenants Benevolent Association.

A rep for the mayor's office referred CBS News New York to the NYPD, and a rep for the NYPD said once this trial is over, a recommendation will be made to the police commissioner and his decision will then be made public.

The trial resumes Wednesday morning with another witness.